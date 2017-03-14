Ghost who walks surfaces in Coffs Harbour

"The best Phantom show ever." That was the unanimous view of curator Peter Kingston and the leading artists who flew in to be at the opening of the Phantom Art Show at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery on Friday.

The Bunker was transformed into a mysterious cave representing the traditional jungle home of this famous comic book character and with a 5m high mural of the Phantom adorned the gallery entrance.

Some of Australia's leading artists also contributed works to this show including Archibald Prize winner Euan MacLeod, Charles Blackman, Reg Mombassa, Garry Shead, Elisabeth Cummings, Martin Sharp, Michael Leunig, Dick Frizzell and Michael Bell.

Sapphire sculptor, John Van Der Kolk won the prize in the local Phantom art competition sponsored by Saso Creative and collected the $1200 prizemoney.

The Phantom Art Show is open every day between 10am and 4pm until May 12.