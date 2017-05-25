Getting the job done one step at a time

THE team at Woolgoolga Community Gardens have been busy with the help of local businesses and the public as they continue to move forward with plans.

Last week the community came together with the help of Coffs City Cranes to position a large shipping container.

Decoratively painted by local graffiti artist Ash Johnston, the container will be used for storage of gardening tools and other equipment.

Another container is on the site and yet to be positioned but will be used as part of the planned meeting space.

The friendly people from Coffs City Cranes will be back at a later date to assist with the moving.

"We had a good crowd show up and great support from the community,” Woopi Gardens' EJ Merrick said.

Designed for not only growing food and learning about harvesting, the gardens are open for everyone eager to connect with other people.

For more information on the gardens or to keep up to date with their latest projects, visit www.woopigardens.com.au or visit the gardens on Wednesday or Saturday from 8am-noon.