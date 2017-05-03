Getting the government 'out of bed with Adani'

CONCERNED Coffs Coast residents satirically demonstrated their opposition behind the Australian Government's support of the Adani mining project.

On Wednesday, Coffs Coast Climate Action Group joined forces with concerned residents at a protest outside of Federal member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office.

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group spokeswoman Liisa Rusanen said the purpose of the demonstration was to call the Federal Government "out of bed with Adani".

About 60 demonstrators gathered around a makeshift bed with an effigy of Mr Hartsuyker and chanted in unison, "What do you want? Stop Adani.'

Protester Tu'ulenana Iuli in bed with an effigy of Luke Hartsuyker at a protest against the Adani Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin. Coffs Harbour, May 3, 2017. Keagan Elder

Ms Rusanen said the Adani mine posed an environmental threat to the Great Barrier Reef.

"I think the Great Barrier Reef matters to all Australians and the world," she said.

Ms Rusanen hoped Mr Hartsuyker would follow Coalition members Bert van Manen and Sarah Henderson, who publicly broke rank and questioned the taxpayer-funded loan to Indian-based company Adani.

She said the local campaign against the mining project had been backed well.

"We had 140 people at the Bunker Gallery to launch this campaign," she said.

Ms Rusanen said the protest was part of national campaign, which led to Westpac ruling out funding to Adani's coal project in Queensland's Galilee Basin.