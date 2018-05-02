Getting the chop in Moonee Street

Trees in Moonee Street to be replaced with more suitable species.

Trees in Moonee Street to be replaced with more suitable species. Trevor Veale

IT MAY be nicknamed the "Pride of Bolivia” but Tipuana tipu is no longer the pride of Moonee Street.

When first planted, apart from the loss of a few car park spaces, this exotic flowering legume tree from South America was a welcome addition of greenery to Coffs Harbour's central business district.

During the years this fast growing non-native, which produces a prolific amount of yellow flowers and seeds, has proven to be a problem.

Coffs Harbour City Council conducted an audit of the trees after receiving several complaints and this week has removed two of the trees.

"The trees in Moonee Street drop a lot of foliage, have a large overhang and in some parts the root system has damaged the road and pavement,” a spokesperson for CHCC said.

The two trees removed this week, one outside Jax Tyres and the other outside the former Coffs Coast Advocate building, were damaged in recent storms so were the first to be given the chop.

The 10-year plan is to replace all the Tipuana tipu trees along Moonee Street with a species more suitable for a streetscape.

CHCC said it will conduct regular inspections of the trees to determine, which ones will be next for an appointment with the chainsaw.