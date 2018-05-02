Menu
Login
Trees in Moonee Street to be replaced with more suitable species.
Trees in Moonee Street to be replaced with more suitable species. Trevor Veale
News

Getting the chop in Moonee Street

Wendy Andrews
by
2nd May 2018 11:00 AM

IT MAY be nicknamed the "Pride of Bolivia” but Tipuana tipu is no longer the pride of Moonee Street.

When first planted, apart from the loss of a few car park spaces, this exotic flowering legume tree from South America was a welcome addition of greenery to Coffs Harbour's central business district.

During the years this fast growing non-native, which produces a prolific amount of yellow flowers and seeds, has proven to be a problem.

Coffs Harbour City Council conducted an audit of the trees after receiving several complaints and this week has removed two of the trees.

"The trees in Moonee Street drop a lot of foliage, have a large overhang and in some parts the root system has damaged the road and pavement,” a spokesperson for CHCC said.

The two trees removed this week, one outside Jax Tyres and the other outside the former Coffs Coast Advocate building, were damaged in recent storms so were the first to be given the chop.

The 10-year plan is to replace all the Tipuana tipu trees along Moonee Street with a species more suitable for a streetscape.

CHCC said it will conduct regular inspections of the trees to determine, which ones will be next for an appointment with the chainsaw.

coffs coast coffs harbour city council moonee street tree removal
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Builder feared for safety of vandals who hit his business

    premium_icon Builder feared for safety of vandals who hit his business

    News YOUNG women behaving badly, armed with large rocks smashing office windows just for the hell of it - all the while filming their senseless acts vandalism.

    Truck crash slows traffic west of Coffs

    Truck crash slows traffic west of Coffs

    News Salvage operation underway after a two truck crash near Karangi.

    'It's been a difficult decision to close'

    premium_icon 'It's been a difficult decision to close'

    Business Doors close at long-time local business

    Kayaker sets off on third attempt to paddle to NZ

    Kayaker sets off on third attempt to paddle to NZ

    News Kiwi adventurer reattempts paddle after ocean rescue.

    • 2nd May 2018 10:30 AM

    Local Partners