Getting better with age

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!

CONGRATULATIONS to Coffs Harbour's very own world-class squash player Tamika Saxby on her amazing efforts at the Commonwealth Games. What a fantastic achievement - to be picked to represent your country at such a prestigious event. Well done Tamika.

Also making an appearance for Coffs Harbour at the Opening Ceremony were local sand artist John Thiering and acting great Jack Thompson. Fabulous to see them there too.

School Holidays

IF YOU'RE planning on heading to the Games these holidays - or anywhere else - please take care on the roads and make sure you arrive safely.

But if you're planning on staying at home, it's a great time to make the most of our wonderful Coffs Coast.

Getting On

One thing we can all agree on is we're all getting older. Here in Coffs Harbour, the number of people over 65 years of age will increase by 50% from 2011 to 2026.

In light of that, council is developing a positive ageing strategy and is inviting input from members of the community aged 55 years or older.

The strategy will highlight council's commitment to supporting positive ageing and provide direction for how council will respond to the opportunities and challenges of an ageing population.

Positive ageing is about creating an age-friendly community which helps older people's participation and involvement in the broader community.

It also recognises the key roles older people play as family members, carers, volunteers, neighbours, workers and consumers.

A positive ageing community is a place where older people can actively participate in community activities and feel respected and involved.

It is a safe place that supports good health so that everyone can live with dignity and joy as they age.

Crucially, we want to understand what is important for older people and what can be done to improve the experience of ageing in the Coffs Harbour area.

So, if you are aged 55 years or older, please share your views and experience in this survey.

It runs until May 18, to take part or find out more head to

https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Ageing

Happy Birthday Sawtell Croquet Club

Talking of ageing gracefully - congratulations to the Sawtell Croquet Club on turning 70. Thanks for inviting me to your celebrations. A lovely day was had by all.