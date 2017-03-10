Get your weekend plans sorted

Bellingen Plant Fair is on Saturday, March 11 from 8am.

Friday, March 10

Seaview Tavern - Agent 77 live from 8pm, free entry.

Pier Hotel - Lazy Sundays from 8pm to 11.30pm.

The Coast Hotel - Secret Squirrel, a three piece pub rock band that never disappoints.

The Coffs - Berg from 8pm.

Hoey Moey - Friday Night Spy V. Spy. High energy rock music with a hard edged ska/reggae, opening at 6.30pm.

Jetty Memorial Theatre - Flickerfest, showcasing the Best Of Australian and International Shorts starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $20.

Saturday, March 11

Seaview Tavern - DJ Helmy, free entry.

Moonee Beach Tavern - Kids make their own pizza from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Cost $10 and includes free soft drink and ice cream. The best pizza will win a $20 itunes gift card.

Pier Hotel - Who's Charlie from 8pm to 11.30pm.

The Coast Hotel - Cruisin the Cosmos, a quality cover band singing hits from the 70s through to the 2000s.

The Coffs - Touch footy after party, RbB and twek competition. DJs Masini and Komplex will be playing.

Hoey Moey - Girls night out with DJ Ob1 opening at 8pm.

Touch football Australia Nationals - The premiere event showcasing representative Touch Football on a national stage.

Sealy Lookout - Gumbaynggirr cultural show, an opportunity to learn about language, hear stories, visit market stalls and enjoy bush tucker and art from 4pm.

Glenreagh Hall - McPherson family reunion will have morning tea at 10.30am followed by lunch at 12.30 and formalities.

Jetty Memorial Theatre - Flickerfest, showcasing the Best Of Australian and International Shorts starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $20.

Market Park, Bellingen - Bellingen Autumn Plant Fair will have native, rare, exotic plants and more with over 70 stores on the day. Starts at 8am.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club - Coffs Coast Home and Pet expo will have more than 50 exhibitors showcasing everything for home builders, renovators and pet lovers. Open from 10am to 4pm.

Sunday, March 12

Hoey Moey - Kind Tide will be playing from 4pm.

Harbourside Markets - Growing Young, Seniors Spectacular. From 8am to 2pm, come down and enjoy a day of low cost and free festivities and activities for seniors and the whole family.

Nexus community gallery - Sunday Bites, a presentation by Professor Sue Anne Ware 'Design Activism; and other ways of re-thinking our civic realm'.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club - Coffs Coast Home and Pet expo will have more than 50 exhibitors showcasing everything for home builders, renovators and pet lovers. Open from 10am to 3pm.