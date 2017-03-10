27°
News

Get your weekend plans sorted

Rachel Vercoe
| 10th Mar 2017 11:59 AM
Bellingen Plant Fair is on Saturday, March 11 from 8am.
Bellingen Plant Fair is on Saturday, March 11 from 8am. Rob Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Friday, March 10

Seaview Tavern - Agent 77 live from 8pm, free entry.

Pier Hotel - Lazy Sundays from 8pm to 11.30pm.

The Coast Hotel - Secret Squirrel, a three piece pub rock band that never disappoints.

The Coffs - Berg from 8pm.

Hoey Moey - Friday Night Spy V. Spy. High energy rock music with a hard edged ska/reggae, opening at 6.30pm.

Jetty Memorial Theatre - Flickerfest, showcasing the Best Of Australian and International Shorts starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $20.

Saturday, March 11

Seaview Tavern - DJ Helmy, free entry.

Moonee Beach Tavern - Kids make their own pizza from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Cost $10 and includes free soft drink and ice cream. The best pizza will win a $20 itunes gift card.

Pier Hotel - Who's Charlie from 8pm to 11.30pm.

The Coast Hotel - Cruisin the Cosmos, a quality cover band singing hits from the 70s through to the 2000s.

The Coffs - Touch footy after party, RbB and twek competition. DJs Masini and Komplex will be playing.

Hoey Moey - Girls night out with DJ Ob1 opening at 8pm.

Touch football Australia Nationals - The premiere event showcasing representative Touch Football on a national stage.

Sealy Lookout - Gumbaynggirr cultural show, an opportunity to learn about language, hear stories, visit market stalls and enjoy bush tucker and art from 4pm.

Glenreagh Hall - McPherson family reunion will have morning tea at 10.30am followed by lunch at 12.30 and formalities.

Jetty Memorial Theatre - Flickerfest, showcasing the Best Of Australian and International Shorts starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $20.

Market Park, Bellingen - Bellingen Autumn Plant Fair will have native, rare, exotic plants and more with over 70 stores on the day. Starts at 8am.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club - Coffs Coast Home and Pet expo will have more than 50 exhibitors showcasing everything for home builders, renovators and pet lovers. Open from 10am to 4pm.

Sunday, March 12

Hoey Moey - Kind Tide will be playing from 4pm.

Harbourside Markets - Growing Young, Seniors Spectacular. From 8am to 2pm, come down and enjoy a day of low cost and free festivities and activities for seniors and the whole family.

Nexus community gallery - Sunday Bites, a presentation by Professor Sue Anne Ware 'Design Activism; and other ways of re-thinking our civic realm'.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club - Coffs Coast Home and Pet expo will have more than 50 exhibitors showcasing everything for home builders, renovators and pet lovers. Open from 10am to 3pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Get your weekend plans sorted

Get your weekend plans sorted

There's something on for everyone this weekend whether you want to relax, renovate or have a dance.

New clinic brings PET/CT scan to Coffs

EARLY DETECTION: PET/CT scanning will be available locally from July.

A welcome breakthrough in cancer detection for Coffs locals.

Tracking movements

Studies are providing valuable information on the movement of feral cats.

Protecting threatened native wildlife from feral animals.

What's happening Coffs Coast!

The Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase is held at Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest.

A guide to events and activities this weekend

Local Partners

'Despicable' protesters leave circus-goers in tears

“Coffs Harbour needs to know what type of idiots are out here representing their city. I’ve never seen such behaviour like this before.”

Encouraging school gardens

President Jim at St.Francic Xavier.

Garden Club presented schools with vouchers for their gardens.

What's happening Coffs Coast!

The Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase is held at Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest.

A guide to events and activities this weekend

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Don't stop creating

Winter at Westbeth screening for Seniors Week.

Enjoy the creative film Winter At Westbeth.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

As Casey Affleck accepted his Oscar for best actor, Brie Larson, who presented Affleck with his statue, did not clap once

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmate Steve Price has hit back at rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear.”

“He’s got a great voice but he’s got Brillo [steel wool] for hair."

TWO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEXES BEING SOLD IN-ONE-LINE...

22-24 Marcia St & 15 June St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Auction

15 June Street and 22-24 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour are blue chip industrial holdings over two titles with future development potential (STCA). The properties...

Immaculate City Central Villa

15/82-84 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this sunny 3 bedroom villa is situated right in the centre of town. Secure with intercom & gated entry it comes complete...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

Large Beachside Family Home

11 Nambucca Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 1 $510,000

Secure this immaculately maintained beachside family home for the same price as a new apartment in this popular beachside location. Walk to cafe's, a selection of...

Start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle when you make this real sweetie yours!

28B Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 1 $740,000 ...

Occupying a prime central position, this home certainly provides the feel good factor. One look at this cutie and it is easy to see the appeal....Sawtells beaches...

A brilliant riverside location in a historic township...

6 Martin Street, Coramba 2450

House 3 1 2 $319,000

A great riverside location waits for the new owner of this character filled three bedroom plus study/sunroom cottage. Situated in a cul de sac within a short...

Situated on a private, elevated block in a super convenient location

65 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

One inspection, and first home buyers, retirees & investors, will be putting this at the top of their list! Solidly built this three bedroom brick and tile home...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 Auction

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Sea and coastal views, immaculate presentation...

2/49 Market Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000 ...

With ocean views, a spacious flowing floorplan and a short walk to everything you love about Woolgoolga, this three-bedroom home hits the lifestyle...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Coffs Coast real estate agents call for action

HELP NEEDED: Coffs Coast real estate agents want NSW to follow Victoria's lead and abolish stamp duty for first time buyers.

Locals agents call for first home buyer incentives

Local agents giving back

HAPPY TO RECEIVE: A donation has been made to The Men's Resource Centre by McGrath Estate agents. From left David Lee, Sue Francis, Martin Wells, Jean Clayton and Bruce Thomas.

McGrath Estate Agents begin a campaign of cash donations

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!