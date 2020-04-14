Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Another person was issued a PIN after defying the public health order. Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Another person was issued a PIN after defying the public health order. Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate.
News

COVID-19 FINES: Get your story straight son

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POOR attempt to get his story straight has ended in a $1000 fine for a Yamba driver who joined a growing list of people caught defying public health orders.

On Sunday night a 35-year-old male was stopped by officers from Coff/Clarence Police on Bent St Yamba at around 8.20pm.

Police allege when speaking with the man, he changed his story several times and was subsequently issued a $1000 penalty infringment notice for breaching coronavirus health directives.

He becomes the sixth person in the Clarence Valley to be issued with a PIN since March 17 and follows several others who have either argued with or lied to police about their reasons for flouting the law.

On Friday morning several young men were fined when they became abusive after being found drinking in public, despite having been given warnings by police just hours before.

On the same day police fined a man carrying a case of beer on a South Grafton street with friends after he too had been given a warning about the Public Health Act.

The total number of PINs issued across the state now stands at 463 with 57 others facing court over defying the directives brought in to slow the spread of coronavirus.

More Stories

clarence valley coronavirus coronavirus clarence covid-19 nsw police public health order yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Moment fans turned on Ellen

      Moment fans turned on Ellen
      • 14th Apr 2020 5:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Covid-19 update: New case as experts warn of second wave

        premium_icon Covid-19 update: New case as experts warn of second wave

        News Latest figures show that between 1 and 4 of the Coffs Harbour cases were locally acquired - with an unknown source of infection.

        Tips for the Coffs Harbour races on Tuesday

        premium_icon Tips for the Coffs Harbour races on Tuesday

        Sport Neil Evans' good oil ahead of the Coffs Harbour Easter races.

        Coffs councillor weighs up re-election options

        premium_icon Coffs councillor weighs up re-election options

        News The decision to postpone elections may have been too hasty.

        TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has spread across Northern NSW

        premium_icon TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has spread across Northern NSW

        Health Take a look at when the disease arrived to our area INFOGRAPHIC