Get your parcels moving

Wendy and Graham Waters from Coffs Harbour Pack and Send depot.

NO matter the size, shape or amount, Pack and Send can do it all.

The parcel courier and freight delivery reseller is still up and running during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If something needs doing, we can do it,” Coffs Harbour proprietor Graham Waters said.

Pack and Send consolidate the services of the world’s top parcel and freight carriers into a single access point, allowing customers to save time, trouble and money on all logistics needs.

If you’re worried about being in contact with people during this time, Pack and Send offers contactless deliveries.

“We’re up and running with our normal hours and offer contactless deliveries. We’re trying to help people as much as we can when everything’s up in the air,” Mr Waters said.

In November last year, the Coffs Harbour branch moved to Engineering Dr.

Pack and Send give customers access to multiple freight, courier, shipping, postal and removalist services, with no limits on the size, value or weight of items.

No matter what the customers’ needs are in terms of budget, delivery time and reliability, Pack and Send can provide a solution.

For more information, visit packandsend.com.au or phone the Coffs Harbour branch on 6651 3027.