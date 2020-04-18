Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wendy and Graham Waters from Coffs Harbour Pack and Send depot.
Wendy and Graham Waters from Coffs Harbour Pack and Send depot.
News

Get your parcels moving

Rachel Vercoe
18th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO matter the size, shape or amount, Pack and Send can do it all.

The parcel courier and freight delivery reseller is still up and running during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If something needs doing, we can do it,” Coffs Harbour proprietor Graham Waters said.

Pack and Send consolidate the services of the world’s top parcel and freight carriers into a single access point, allowing customers to save time, trouble and money on all logistics needs.

If you’re worried about being in contact with people during this time, Pack and Send offers contactless deliveries.

“We’re up and running with our normal hours and offer contactless deliveries. We’re trying to help people as much as we can when everything’s up in the air,” Mr Waters said.

In November last year, the Coffs Harbour branch moved to Engineering Dr.

Pack and Send give customers access to multiple freight, courier, shipping, postal and removalist services, with no limits on the size, value or weight of items.

No matter what the customers’ needs are in terms of budget, delivery time and reliability, Pack and Send can provide a solution.

For more information, visit packandsend.com.au or phone the Coffs Harbour branch on 6651 3027.

Pack and Send depot on Engineering drive.
Pack and Send depot on Engineering drive.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local scientist leads world-first trial to protect corals

        premium_icon Local scientist leads world-first trial to protect corals

        News ‘Cloud brightening’ technology could protect large areas of reef from bleaching.

        ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        premium_icon ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        News PHILIP Almond has tragically succumbed to his injuries.

        ‘Petrol prices are too high’: Coffs MP writes to ACCC

        premium_icon ‘Petrol prices are too high’: Coffs MP writes to ACCC

        News As Sydney prices fall below $1, local prices haven't dropped.

        Government deal secures Sydney route during pandemic

        premium_icon Government deal secures Sydney route during pandemic

        News Qantas flights between Coffs-Sydney have been locked in for 8 weeks.