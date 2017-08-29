21°
Get your hands dirty with Dirt Girl

Wendy Andrews
| 29th Aug 2017 4:14 PM

DIRTGIRL grows awesome tomatoes, knows the names of clouds, drives a big orange tractor and has a backyard full of friends.

She is the star of the "dirtgirlworld” TV series which is geared towards preschoolers with the aim of introducing children to the joys of outdoor play and sustainable, green living.

The series, a distinctive blend of live action and animation, takes the audience to a world in which the real and unreal collide and is a celebration of life outside.

Bring the little ones to Coffs Central Shopping on September 9 from 10am to 1pm where the special guest will be Dirt Girl. She will be joining six finalists from the Kids Green Thumb Gardening Competition in a morning of fun.

Topics:  coffs central dirt girl dirtgirlworld

