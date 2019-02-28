Get your hands dirty for a good cause

Lyndy Rees (NPWS) and Jenni McLennan (Enjo) encourage members of the community to join them on Clean Up Australia Day.

Lyndy Rees (NPWS) and Jenni McLennan (Enjo) encourage members of the community to join them on Clean Up Australia Day. Contributed

WILL you do your part for the environment this weekend by attending the 30th Anniversary Clean Up Australia Day?

Landcare volunteers are hosting a number of clean up events this Sunday at Coffs Creek, Corindi Beach, Diggers Beach and the Jetty Foreshores with volunteers welcome to attend.

This year, Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare is partnering with National Parks and Wildlife Service and Enjo to clean up Diggers Beach dunes and headlands.

"I am proud to send a powerful message about sustainable living and share our ENJO passion,” local Enjoy consultant Jenni McLennan said.

The Diggers Beach clean-up team will be returning all eligible containers to the Reverse Vending Machine at Home Consortium and donating the proceeds to CHRL.

Coffs Landcare has been chosen as a local donation partner for the Return and Earn Scheme from Monday, February 25 until Sunday, May 26.

Landcare Officer Jude Turner is encouraging other clean-up sites to do the same with their eligible containers and help raise much needed funds for local Landcare.

Eligible containers must be intact, not crushed and still have a legible barcode on them.

For more information or to register your attendance, visit cleanupaustraliaday.org.au