Get your game on for this 12-hour party

PC gamers clear your schedule.

The Coffs Gaming League is staging a 12-hour LAN party for the gamers at Coffs Harbour Education Campus' in L-block on Saturday.

"We formed in June 2018 with the members sharing a love of PC gaming," Coffs Gaming League public officer Kyle Flick said.

"The membership drive is slowly picking up with news of our main events circulating around the region.

"We are predominantly PC gamers, but we are starting to grow our console section as well for the X-Box and Playstation gamers.

"This LAN event sees gamers bring their own PC to connect to the local area network.

"In the age of online gaming it's an old school approach to a gaming party, but these events are about the socialising, turning out to meet other gamers, staging tournaments and having a good time."

Games will include Overwatch, Battleground, Battlefield 5 and older retro games such as Age of Empires 2.

The LAN party will run from noon to midnight. Bring your PC and anyone is welcome.