Get your donation on the truck by 4pm Friday

HELPING NORTHERN NEIGHBOURS: Fastway Coffs Harbour is seeking donations to be transported to flood victims in Queensland. TREVOR VEALE

FASTWAY Couriers Coffs Harbour wants pillows, linen and bedding.

It's not for the team to have a nanna nap in the back of the depot, it's all going to be transported north to help victims of the recent Queensland floods.

"Our Townsville depot was hit by the floods. Even though they were affected they're still doing their bit so we thought we'd put up our hands too," said Mark Dugdale, manager Fastway Couriers Coffs Harbour.

Mark and the team are asking the Coffs' community for donations to be dropped into their depot at 9 Collison Place and they will transport them north for distribution to those in need.

"We're after bedding, pillows, towels and linen and children's toys, not so much clothing.

"We can also take beds and mattresses as long as they are clean and suitable for donation."

Fastway Coffs Harbour's Shane and Mark oversee donations going to flood victims in Queensland. TREVOR VEALE

The truck is leaving Coffs Harbour for Fastway Townsville's depot on Friday night so your donated goods need to be at the Coffs' depot before 4pm Friday.

The depot at Collison Place is open 8am to 5pm. Inquiries to the office 6658 6922.