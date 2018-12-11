Get your dog and horse well acquainted

Question: My dog is scared of my horse. Whenever my horse makes a loud noise or runs, my dog hides under my car. How can I make her more confident around the horse?

Answer: Have someone lead your horse while you walk with your dog on a lead, parallel to the horse and some distance away.

You will be able to gauge at what distance your dog feels comfortable.

Reward confident and non-reactive behaviour.

Over time, decrease the distance between the horse and dog until they are walking side by side.

Once this stage has been reached, put a waist lead on or attach your dog's lead to your belt.

This way your dog will follow you around when you are working around the horse and your hands will be free.

You can also feed your dog and horse at the same time in close proximity to each other.

Scatter your dog's food on the ground in this instance so it has to concentrate on finding the food.