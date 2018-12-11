Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEST MATES: Kyra Ensbey and her dog, Chilli.
BEST MATES: Kyra Ensbey and her dog, Chilli. Rachel Vercoe
Community

Get your dog and horse well acquainted

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
11th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

Question: My dog is scared of my horse. Whenever my horse makes a loud noise or runs, my dog hides under my car. How can I make her more confident around the horse?

 

Answer: Have someone lead your horse while you walk with your dog on a lead, parallel to the horse and some distance away.

You will be able to gauge at what distance your dog feels comfortable.

Reward confident and non-reactive behaviour.

Over time, decrease the distance between the horse and dog until they are walking side by side.

Once this stage has been reached, put a waist lead on or attach your dog's lead to your belt.

This way your dog will follow you around when you are working around the horse and your hands will be free.

You can also feed your dog and horse at the same time in close proximity to each other.

Scatter your dog's food on the ground in this instance so it has to concentrate on finding the food.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Lack of a morgue compounds grief for families

    Lack of a morgue compounds grief for families

    News A GRIEVING father who lost his son has spoken about the grief families on the Coffs Coast face due to a lack of morgues in regional NSW.

    • 11th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    premium_icon A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    News Dream homes in limbo after building company's collapse

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    Restoring the Integrity on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Restoring the Integrity on the Coffs Coast

    News New franchise builder working hard to overcome public perceptions

    Local Partners