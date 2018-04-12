Menu
A butterfly at the Coffs Harbour Butterfly House. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate December 28, 2014
Business

Get up close to some colourful creatures

12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

ONE of Coffs Harbour's most amazing attractions, The Butterfly House, is open seven days a week during the NSW school holidays.

A great experience for the whole family, visitors will be treated to a colourful stroll amongst hundreds of live Australian butterflies in an indoor subtropical rainforest setting.

Visitors can get up close to the fascinating creatures as they fly and sip nectar while showing off their fascinating patterns.

Open from 9am each morning until 4pm, visitors are advised the butterflies tend to be most active from 10am until 2pm.

The Butterfly House also features an outdoor maze, cafe and gift shop.

The cafe offers a wide range of home made refreshments in a perfect, tranquil setting.

Group booking and yearly passes are also available.

See ticket prices and find out more at www.butterflyhouse.com.au.

Phone: 02 6653 4766

Coffs Coast Advocate

