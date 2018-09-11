Get together for coffee and a chat

ARE you looking for a safe place to have a chat and create new brotherhood bonds?

Coffee 4 Blokes is a new initiative on the Coffs Coast designed to inspire men with brotherhood, kinship and camaraderie.

Created by Jonny Shuttleworth, meet ups are held every Friday with a different topic for discussion each week to do with mens health and well being.

"The goal of the group is to have these discussions based on mens health and we encourage everyone to open up and share their view points,” Mr Shuttleworth said.

The group started after Mr Shutttleworth noticed a lack of services available for men on the Coffs Coast and has been running for around a month.

"I think there's a lack of services for men in the area and there's a lot of men that want to make changes. They want to get more in touch with their vulnerable side and they want to improve their relationships.

Discussion topics include the importance of me time and how to get in touch with your emotional side.

"We have a code where if people want to, they can share their personal or sensitive matters in a safe and confidential space.”

Meetings are held every Friday at Toogetha on Moonee Street at 2pm.

For more information, visit Coffee 4 Blokes on Facebook.