Get to the chopper

UNLESS you're a seal or a seagull, South Solitary Island can only be reached be helicopter.

This historic site offers an open window to our past and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services is giving guided tours for a small number of people.

Fly to South Solitary Island with Precision Helicopters and hear about the challenges of living in this beautiful yet harsh environment and the trials of running the most remote lighthouse in New South Wales.

The Coffs Museum has artefacts and stories from this island in their archives but this is your chance to get a hands on feel for what it was like on the island for our pioneers, inspect the living quarters and climb the staircase of the lighthouse for a look at of of the coast's best views.

The tours will take place August 5 & 6 and August 12 & 13. One and two hour tours depart at various times, availability advised at booking. Please note no disabled access.

Cost $360pp for one hour tour, $490pp for the two-hour tour.

Bookings & info: Precision Helicopters 6652 9968