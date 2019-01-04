Get tickets: Second biggest jackpot in Powerball history

How much house for $1 million

AUSTRALIAN lottery history could be made next week if one player takes home the entire $80 million Powerball jackpot on offer for next Thursday's draw.

It comes after last night's $50 million division one prize eluded players across the nation, prompting the Powerball prize to jackpot higher for the seventh week in a row.

Next week's $80 million prize is the second biggest jackpot Powerball has offered in the game's 23-year Australian history.

While no entries scored the division one prize in Thursday's Powerball draw, 1,480,287 prizes worth more than $25.07 million were won in divisions two to nine.

This includes six division two winners who each took home $115,772.90.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said the current Australian record for the biggest division one win by a single entry was a $70 million Powerball prize won by a Hervey Bay couple in 2016.

"Powerball is Australia's most powerful jackpotting game, and we could see a new Australian lottery record created next week if just one entry claims the entire $80 million division one prize," he said.

"With many Aussies already back at work or heading back to work next week after the festive season, many have no doubt already begun dreaming about what 2019 could look like if they scored next week's massive Powerball prize."

In the 12 months ending 2018, there were 16 Powerball division one winning entries nationally that collectively took home $367 million.

The biggest individual Powerball prize won during 2018 was $60 million, won in November by a man from Burleigh Heads.

The $80 million Powerball draw 1182 will take place on Thursday, 10 January.

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.

