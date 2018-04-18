Menu
SMART MOVE: Getting inoculated against the winter flu bug offers protection for all ages.
News

Get the jab to beat the bug

Greg White
by
17th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

HAVE you had your flu shot yet? NSW Health is urging people to get their flu shot by the end of May.

Dr Vicky Sheppeard, said the flu vaccines are now available at most GPs or Aboriginal Medical Services, and for children at most council and community health services that routinely provide vaccination services.

"Vaccination is your best protection against the flu,” she said.

"The best time to have the vaccine is in April or May to ensure your protection doesn't wane before the flu season peaks. The vaccine takes two weeks to be fully effective.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

