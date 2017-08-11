Get the family together for Father's Day fun run

BONDING EVENT: Three generations of the Fidge family are getting ready to take part in the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk which is part of the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

THE Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is just three weeks away and what better way to celebrate Father's day than with a run or walk around the Coffs Creek with your dad, granddad or kids.

Three generations of the Fidge family (pictured) will be lining up again for the annual event on Sunday September 3, and taking part in the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk. Their goal is not to break any records but to enjoy the time together as a family doing something active in their local community.

"The kids love taking part and it's a great way to celebrate Father's Day. I'm planning on running the 10km first then joining the family for the walk," said Trevor.

Event organiser Sinclair Black said, "We have received lots of entries from families who have made the commitment to run or walk together on Father's Day." Another local family, the Ellisons will also be representing three generations, and participating in three different events on the day.

So instead of boring Dad with another pair of socks or jocks, why not get him an entry into the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival? And if you're a dad, why not get your kids out of bed early on race day to join you for a walk or run around the Coffs Creek?

And for a gold coin donation, reward dad with a massage after his event from the Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy team who will be on hand to work any tired or achy muscles. You can even shout dad a delicious breakfast courtesy of the Rotary crew who will be busy cooking up bacon and eggs on the barbie.

In addition to being a ticket to good health, entering Dad and the family into the Coffs Harbour Running Festival also goes towards supporting local children's charities with a family focus including Camp Quality, Coffs Coast Autism, Life Education and Early Connections.

There are also some brilliant prizes up for grabs including brand new Brooks running shoes, gym memberships and more.

To make Father's Day really special for your dad this year, why not take part in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival with him on September 3. The event offers a half marathon, 10km, 5km and 3km distances for all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes. All events are held on the Coffs Creek Walkway and start and finish at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

For more information and to enter, visit www.villagesports.com.au