26°
Sport

Get the family together for Father's Day fun run

11th Aug 2017 9:30 AM
BONDING EVENT: Three generations of the Fidge family are getting ready to take part in the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk which is part of the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.
BONDING EVENT: Three generations of the Fidge family are getting ready to take part in the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk which is part of the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival. Nashyspix.com

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is just three weeks away and what better way to celebrate Father's day than with a run or walk around the Coffs Creek with your dad, granddad or kids.

Three generations of the Fidge family (pictured) will be lining up again for the annual event on Sunday September 3, and taking part in the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk. Their goal is not to break any records but to enjoy the time together as a family doing something active in their local community.

"The kids love taking part and it's a great way to celebrate Father's Day. I'm planning on running the 10km first then joining the family for the walk," said Trevor.

Event organiser Sinclair Black said, "We have received lots of entries from families who have made the commitment to run or walk together on Father's Day." Another local family, the Ellisons will also be representing three generations, and participating in three different events on the day.

So instead of boring Dad with another pair of socks or jocks, why not get him an entry into the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival? And if you're a dad, why not get your kids out of bed early on race day to join you for a walk or run around the Coffs Creek?

And for a gold coin donation, reward dad with a massage after his event from the Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy team who will be on hand to work any tired or achy muscles. You can even shout dad a delicious breakfast courtesy of the Rotary crew who will be busy cooking up bacon and eggs on the barbie.

In addition to being a ticket to good health, entering Dad and the family into the Coffs Harbour Running Festival also goes towards supporting local children's charities with a family focus including Camp Quality, Coffs Coast Autism, Life Education and Early Connections.

There are also some brilliant prizes up for grabs including brand new Brooks running shoes, gym memberships and more.

To make Father's Day really special for your dad this year, why not take part in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival with him on September 3. The event offers a half marathon, 10km, 5km and 3km distances for all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes. All events are held on the Coffs Creek Walkway and start and finish at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

For more information and to enter, visit www.villagesports.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast running festival coffs harbour father's day fun run

Walk to everything from this fabulous Jetty home

Walk to everything from this fabulous Jetty home

A cool and contemporary Jetty home in the heart of the action; step inside this week's cover home

Man facing dangerous driving charge over Coffs death

MAN CHARGED: Police have charged a man over a fatal crash near Coffs Harbour in June.

A man, 46, has been charged with dangerous and negligent driving.

Trio proud to don North Coast PSSA team's colours

TOP OF THE CLASS: Coffs Coast soccer players Samuel Murphy, Ryan Gregorovic and Jacob Meakins are about to take on the best primary school aged players in the state as part of the North Coast PSSA team.

Three local juniors about to test their skills against the best.

Thumbs up to a fun day at the dentist

Chloe Jozwiak from the Gardiner Ave Children's Centre with Dental Therapist Cathy Kelleher and assitant Elyse Billingham.

Fun day at the dentist for the kids.

Local Partners

Man cops $450 fine for pouring coffee on ground

BYRON Bay or Byron Pay? Residents outraged by an aggravated littering fine issued for pouring coffee outside resident's van.

Time to keep the rising water at bay

DESTRUCTION: In 2011, residents Jean and Reg Toovey stood at the front of their flooded home at Sunset Caravan Park.

Flood improvements coming for Woolgoolga

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Three things to do this week ...

French film festival at the Majestic cinemas in Sawtell.

What's on the Coffs Coast this week.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

&quot;Popular Korora Haven Estate&quot;

38 Bruce Taylor Circuit, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $825,000

Set in the popular Korora Haven Estate, this brand new extra large quality home ticks all the boxes with flowing open-plan, plenty of natural light, modern kitchen...

&quot;Brand New - North Sapphire Estate&quot;

21 Red Gum Cir, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $720,000

Set in the popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this brand new quality home provides a full complement of modern must-haves from the flowing open-plan...

STYLISH CLASSIC BEACH HOUSE

40 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 Expressions of...

From the moment you enter this dual level home you will notice the fine attention to detail and the warm welcoming feel this beautifully designed home exudes.

Woolgoolga Country Home and New Apartment

10 St Andrews Drive, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 3 5 $785,000

Set in a country environment on 2,384m2, backing reserve, this quality Home is conveniently located 5 minutes drive from town centre and Beaches. Facing north to...

Great family home, great street, 600m to the beach

6 Fishermans Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $579,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on an easy care 575m2 allotment, in one of the beachside community of Emerald Beach's most sought after streets. This brick and tile residence...

Great Location, Great View!...

2/21a Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $519,000 ...

This beautifully appointed three-bedroom townhouse is a fine example of modern architecture. The home offers spacious free-flowing open plan living and dining...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

Sweet, neat, complete!...

30 Aquamarine drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000 ...

Whether starting out or slowing down, this immaculate home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes to sunny Sawtell is the perfect property. With nothing to do...

Great Investment!

6/17 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

Are you looking to kick start or add to your investment portfolio. This two bedroom unit is in a fantastic location close to shops, beaches and local transport...

A premier property within Heritage Park Estate

17 Heathmere Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 7 $929,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on its 2.5acre allotment, the elevated north facing home site overlooks parklike grounds. While the gated entrance provides security, the...

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.