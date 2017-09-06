Get set to strut your stuff on stage

Could you be the next Coffs Coast Drag Idol winner?

IT”S going to be one "fantabulous” night in Coffs.

Being hosted by the dynamic, quick-witted Madame Glorious Mountains along with special co-host Miss Cara Van Park, Drag Idol at the Coffs Hotel is always a night full of fun and feather boas.

This year there are no heats, it's a one night only event and there are only a few contestant spots left.

So, if you fancy getting your drag on hurry up and enter.

"Last year was won by a contestant from Lismore so we are looking to get the crown back to the Coffs Coast,” said organiser and MC, Glorious Mountains.

"We've got some wonderful contestants already and have room for just a few more, we're looking for both drag kings and queens.”

To be eligible to compete for this year's title you need to pre-enter. Go to Glorious Mountain's facebook page or email studio1eande@hotmail.com for details on how to strut your stuff on stage.

SAVE THE DATE: September 25 (that's right, a Monday night), Coffs Hotel. Seated show with dinner $25 plus booking fee, or show only $10. Drag Idol audience tickets at stickytickets.com