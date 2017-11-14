Get set for a crack up night

Julia Morris is bringing her Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour to Coffs Harbour.

SHE'S hilarious, successful and ready to make you laugh at the Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour.

Julia Morris has announced her return to stage in 2018 with her one woman show and will be stopping by at C.ex Coffs.

The multi-talented Australian comedian is taking on an 18 show tour from May until June in 15 regional towns and centres around the country.

As a woman in her extreme 30's, Julia's brand new show will deliver her signature full tilt, high octane stand up storytelling, leading directly to what she calls "hurty tummy laughter".

A delicious and raucous romp through the last two years, Life and Separate, in true Morris form, comes replete with a dissension into general madness and the journey back home, all the while trying to make sense of day-to-day life while trying to actually, lift and separate.

In 2015, Morris completely sold out her live show I don't want your honest feedback, picking her up 2nd Helpmann award nomination for Best Comedy Performer in the process.

The two-time Silver Logie nominee is also a TV favourite for her role on Nine's House Husbands and as co-host of Network Ten's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Julia will entertain at C.ex Coffs on Friday, May 18.

Tickets for all shows will be on sale from 10am on Friday, November 17.