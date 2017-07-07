20°
Get ready to rock 'n'roll at the ball

7th Jul 2017 4:00 AM
GRAB your dancing shoes, the annual Razzle Dazzle Rockers ball is on July 29.

Everyone is welcome to join to come to the ball and be entertained by one of Australia's leading rock 'n' roll bands the Midnight Drifters, who will be supported by DJ Dale.

There will be more to this night than good old rock 'n' roll, Chris from Coffs Harbour Photo Booth will be there to snap you enjoying a night out as well as Jess from Northcott Vintage Co who will be decking out the ladies with dresses, cardigans and '50s gear.

Doors open from 6.30pm in the Princess Room at the Sawtell RSL with non-stop dancing from 7pm to 11.30pm.

Can't dance? No problem rock on up and join Dale and Sandy Simpson from Razzle Dazzle Rockers every Wednesday at the Sawtell RSL. Classes for intermediate/advanced start at 7pm and beginners classes from 7.45pm.

The next intake of beginners is July 26 and the good news is you are guaranteed a dance partner, even if you don't bring your own. A social dance is held each week after class where you can put those lessons to use.

Sandy and Dale also conduct private lessons by arrangement.

Further information 6651 4108 or 0421 130 076.

