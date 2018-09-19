Get ready for the dance-off

EVER watched the performers on the Curryfest stage and wished you could do what they did? This year, you get that opportunity.

It's no secret the world-class entertainment is part of what makes Curryfest so successful. The Bhangra dancers are always particularly well-received and knowing that, event managers Carl Mower and Sherry Price of Taste Coffs Coast wanted to include locals and visitors in the action.

During the festival, festival goers can attend Bhangra dance lessons, run by the three Bhangra dance teams coming from Sydney, Queensland and the ACT.

Those who take part will then have the opportunity to jump up on stage with the performers.

Carl and Sherry said they're looking forward to watch locals and tourist shake it up with the performers on stage.

"The State of Origin Bhangra dance-off has always been a highlight, so it's exciting we've now added another state - and the fact people can take classes, it's going to be great," Carl said.

"We can't wait to see some familiar local faces up on that stage going for it."

The Bhangra dance-off is just one part of a jam-packed day of entertainment. There will be live bands, local dance performances and wandering acts throughout the festival all day.

Make sure you don't miss the GOGO Sangha performance, which will see a local school group of 18 girls, from years 5 and 6, take the stage and show off their dancing chops.