Get ready for fire season

THE bushfire danger period for Coffs Harbour has started early.

It traditionally begins on September 1, but ongoing warm and dry conditions have prompted authorities to bring it forward.

It officially began at midnight last night for the Mid North Coast Rural Fire Service team, whose coverage includes the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local government areas.

With a large number of fires currently burning across the region, NSW RFS superintendent Sean McArdle is urging residents to know the risks and take precautions now.

“We have experienced a long, dry and warm spell, which is increasing the bushfire danger across the region,” Supt McArdle said.

From now until the end of the bushfire danger period, people wishing to light a fire in the open will require a fire permit, which are free and can be obtained from your local rural fire brigade or Fire Control Centre.

“There are simple things you can do now to get ready for bushfire season – such as talking with your family about your bushfire survival plan, preparing your home or property, knowing the bushfire-alert levels and making sure you know where to get information during a fire,” Supt McArdle said.

Landholders are also encouraged to use fire safely if conducting hazard-reduction activities.

“Don’t be the fire risk to your community. Use fire safely and only light up if conditions are safe,” Supt McArdle said.

“Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call triple zero immediately so that emergency services can respond accordingly and minimise the damage.”

For information on planning and preparing for fire, visit www.myfireplan.com.au

Information on permits and total fire bans can be found at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by contacting the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.