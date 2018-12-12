Get ready Coffs Harbour, your Uber is arriving

STARTING on Thursday Uber will be available in Coffs Harbour - just in time for the silly season and summer activities.

What's happening: As announced in October, Uber is launching in multiple regional Australian communities. Coffs Harbour locals can now download the Uber app to book rides.

Uber complements existing transport options and meets high demand from community members. In 2018 alone we have seen hundreds of thousands of app opens across regional communities, and Coffs Harbour is no exception.

When is it happening: Driver partners will begin accepting rides through the Uber app in Coffs Harbour starting from Thursday, December 13 at 3pm. Locals will then have access to safe, affordable rides."We're thrilled to bring ridesharing to Coffs Harbour, providing another safe and affordable option for locals to get around," Natalie Malligan, Head of Cities for Uber said.

Uber driver Gary Smith loves to be able to meet exciting new people in his job as an Uber driver on the North Coast. Marc Stapelberg

"We know people have been calling out for ridesharing for a while now, and are excited to respond to this demand.

"With a safe and affordable way to get from A to B, we believe Uber will provide Coffs Harbour locals with an easier way to get around and will complement local transport networks.

"By providing a safe and reliable ride at the push of a button - no matter the time or place - ridesharing is helping make our towns better connected, easier and safer places to get around."