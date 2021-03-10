Menu
Matt Bolton shared this photo with the Coffs Coast Advocate of a recent hunting trip.
News

‘Get out the shotty’: readers react to feral call to action

Janine Watson
10th Mar 2021 2:45 PM
We had a strong response to our recent story about feral pests flourishing on the Coffs Coast.

A wet summer has provided ideal breeding conditions for wild dogs and foxes.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh is urging local landholders to be part of a series of targeted campaigns to manage the numbers.

Full story: ACT NOW: Feral pests set to flourish on Coffs Coast

The program involves free online approved training in the use of baits and pesticides, meaning landholders can save valuable time by foregoing face-to-face sessions.

This is what readers had to say about the issue:

Shai Cox - Lots of feral pest already flourishing on coffs coast...the human kind...traffic just never ends these days.

Al Beaujest - The biggest problem is feral cats.

A feral cat. Supplied. Credit: Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA)
Justice For Captives - Don’t kill them. There is too much animal abuse in Coffs Harbour to start more killing

Tim Kelly - I‘ll be coming with my dogs and super sharp knife. Watch out piggys

Joshua Verkoeyen - Justice, do you have any idea the damage feral pigs and dogs do to the environment?

Maree Geerin - Justice For Captives, you obviously don‘t live on a farm and have livestock, the amount of damage and killings wild dogs are doing is costing farmers not only their livestock but their livelihood.

Mary K Cavanagh - Justice For Captives, what about the animals the dogs kill? What about the damage to the environment by feral animals.

Feral pig. Credit: Steve Maxwell.
Gary Sutton - Justice For Captives Hope the feral pigs eat the cane toads. And t h e dogs eat the feral cats.

Justice For Captives - We don’t support animal agriculture, another animal abusing business.

Ashley West - Killing these actually saves multiple native lives per kill. By not killing them you are condemning even more to death

Logan Medway - Get out the shotty

