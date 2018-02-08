Menu
Get out of the gym and onto the water

MEN IN BOATS: Team spirit and exhilarating, intense exercise are just some of the advantages drawing men to this sport.
Wendy Andrews
LOOKING to try a new activity, increase your fitness or drop a few kilos? Dragon boating could help you achieve those goals.

The Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club has a dynamic men's crew that trains and competes regularly and they're seeking new members.

Forget the misconception that dragon boating is just for women. It's not. In New South Wales more than 1000 men participate in this challenging sport.

Dragon boating provides a great core-specific workout, it also helps to increase strength, endurance and co-ordination while working the upper-body, legs and stomach helping cardiovascular fitness and improved bone density.

Dragon boating is the ultimate team sport and one of the world's fastest growing water sports. A local come and try day is being held February 17 on the Bellinger River at Mylestom.

"Dragon boating is easy to learn and a great workout,” said co-ordinator, Alan Bartlett.

"We have qualified coaches to teach the right techniques and our club is governed by Dragon Boats NSW Inc. And the good thing is that there's absolutely no pressure. Members can choose their own level of involvement and either come along for a social paddle or participate in competitive events.”

The Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club completes in local, regional, state and international dragon boat events and each September hosts its own regatta on the Bellinger River.

All welcome to come and try day, February 17 from 8.30am. Dragon boats will be at the boat ramp opposite the North Beach Recreation and Bowling Club, Bellingen River, Mylestom. Refreshments afterwards. Details: Alan 0431 381 981 or coffscoastdbc@gmail.com.

　

