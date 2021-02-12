Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An urgent email sent to Federal MPs have urged them to get to Canberra by car or plane as Victoria considers a snap lockdown.
An urgent email sent to Federal MPs have urged them to get to Canberra by car or plane as Victoria considers a snap lockdown.
Politics

‘Get out now’: Warning to MPs in Victoria

by Evin Priest, Finn McHugh
12th Feb 2021 12:49 PM

Melbourne MPs have been urgently advised to fly or drive to Canberra before midnight to attend parliament next week with the Victorian government weighing up a snap lockdown in Melbourne.

An email sent to MPs on Friday said it was "highly recommended any Members who are in the greater Melbourne area bring forward their travel plans to arrive in Canberra today, Friday, February 12".

Federal MPs based in the state's capital were on Friday morning urgently booking seats on commercial flights to get to the ACT in time for the sitting fortnight of federal parliament.

Premier Daniel Andrews is reportedly considering a lockdown of up to a week, with a five-day option being canvassed, to try and contain the spike in COVID-19 cases caused by a leak in the state's hotel quarantine system.

Mr Andrews is currently in a cabinet meeting considering the COVID-19 containment options, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison supporting calls for a "short, sharp" lockdown.

Originally published as 'Get out now': Warning to Victorian MPs

coronavirus politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The most exclusive properties on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: The most exclusive properties on the Coffs Coast

        Property They’re big, they’re expensive and some of them even have lifts and a mysterious ‘powder room’.

        • 12th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
        Under pressure over tent city: fence gives safety for all

        Premium Content Under pressure over tent city: fence gives safety for all

        News The cost of the new fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village is “nowhere...

        Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        Premium Content Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        News Incident caused man to be trapped, traffic blocked on Pacific Highway.

        SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs

        Premium Content SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs

        News Entries open today for one of the biggest junior events of the year