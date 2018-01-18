Get organised for getting kids back to school

SCHOOL PLANNING: Talking to your children about their ideas helps take the pressure out of returning to school.

ALL over the Coffs Coast mums and dads will be planning the coming school year for their children.

It can be a blur of planning, especially for first timers, but psychology coach Kate Wilkie and her team of advisors from Flourishing Mothers says it's a lot more than buying exercise books and filling lunch boxes.

"Holidays disrupt routines for parents as well as children,” she said.

"Think about resetting the entire family's eating and sleeping times at least a few days before school starts.

"Also, it's great to get your kids involved in the planning so they understand what you're trying to achieve.”

As the holidays come to an end, Kate says you might need to be more mindful of normal routine.

"Helping kids get back into the habit of earlier bedtime and less screen time could be a useful goal and set you all up for less stress and happier mornings in the new school year.

"Put together a to-do list which might include shopping for school uniforms and stationery.

"Handwriting your list rather than typing it out on a smart phone or tablet can help you remember it.

"Research shows traditional note-taking using pen and paper results in higher memory recall and learning compared to when using a keyboard.

"It may be the last thing you want but being proactive and organised will make you enjoy the benefits of the summer holidays much longer.”

For more information visit www.flourishingmothers.com.au