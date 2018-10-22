Get on your bikes for Coffs Cycle Challenge

JETTY START: Riders of all ages and abilities are set to test themselves this Sunday at the Ce.x McDonalds Cycle Challenge. To enter go to cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com.

JETTY START: Riders of all ages and abilities are set to test themselves this Sunday at the Ce.x McDonalds Cycle Challenge. To enter go to cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com.

A CHANGE of date, a return to the Jetty Foreshores for the start and finish and a longer feature ride are all features of this weekend's C.ex McDonalds Coffs Harbour Cycle Challenge.

Now in it's 9th year, the Cycle Challenge is a community ride that caters for riders of all abilities and ages, including riders with a disability and ebikers.

The shorter 10km family ride is proving popular, along with the 30km ride and 60km events.

The 100km event will again roll off on Sunday morning as well along with a 165km ride the blue riband event.

Cycle Challenge director Graham Lockett said the new longer ride which takes cyclists out through Bellingen, Urunga, Nambucca Heads and Macksville was needed for the serious riders.

"It's intended to attract more of the elite riders as we found that the 100km event was something that they do on a training day before breakfast,” Lockett said.

Event Coordinator Judy Smith said moving the ride from the start of August to the end of October was aimed to attract riders from outside the region.

"There's not many people in Tamworth or Armidale who are on their bikes in August but there's hundreds of them on their bike in October,” she said.

"It's part of our drive to bring more regional people into Coffs Harbour for an event.”

To get involved in the Cycle Challenge, a Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour City event raising funds for 15 local charities click here.