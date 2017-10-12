Get on the bus to Midnight Oil gig

THE OILS are in town for one night only, Thursday October 19. And yes, contrary to rumours, there are still tickets available.

"There are still tickets but I need to stress, make sure you buy from Ticketek,” Country Tours local promoter John Logan said.

"Only when you purchase from Ticketek can you be sure you're getting the real deal, genuine ticket.”

To make life easy, a free bus transport to and from the event will be available.

Getting there: For those wishing to park away from the concert site, shuttle buses will pick up and leave the Racecourse at 4pm, proceed to Park Ave (outside Radiology Cte) pick up approx 4.10pm, then run to the concert site and do a continuous loop, concert, racecourse/Park Ave.

Those wishing to use the service should look for the bus with the Midnight Oil sign on it and should see a bus every 15- 20 minutes from 4pm until approximately 6.30pm.

Getting home: After the concert finishes (10pm), additional buses will leave the new bus assembly area on Stadium Drive at concert site to ferry patrons back to the Racecourse, then on to the city centre, before returning to Stadium Drive continuously until there is no one left to pick up.

Pub & back: The Hoey Moey will also run a continuous free shuttle service of several buses from the hotel before the event and back to the hotel afterwards. Just ask at the bar after 4pm on the day. "We will take up the slack for anyone wanting to go, we'll put on up to five vehicles including our 20 seater Coaster if the demand is there,” said manager/owner Twane Voglsinger .

Inquiries to JLE 6652 8266.