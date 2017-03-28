30°
Wendy Andrews
28th Mar 2017
GOOD news if you're aged between 12 and 25. Next week is your week.

National Youth Week (NYW) is Australia's biggest celebration of the contribution young people make to our community. It is organised by young people, for young people and this year's them is "Get involved, be heard, make a difference!”.

Youth Week is your opportunity to share ideas and have your voice heard on issues you care about. You can attend live events, showcase your talents and enter competitions.

So what's on, where and when for young people in our area?

Mid Coast Communities' Groundworks Youth Centre runs a range of activities for young people all year round. They are also part of the 'YNet Youth Services' Interagency Network' which is hosting a variety of events.

A Youth Week launch event will be held Friday March 31 from 4pm to 7pm at the Coffs Central Food Court. This event is free, and there will be free food and live performance. The launch is being held together with the opening of the Yellow Door Art Exhibition supported by headspace. The Yellow Door Art Exhibition showcases artworks by young people from the Coffs Coast. The yellow colour celebrates happiness, optimism, enlightenment, creativity and sunshine and the exhibition will continue until April 13.

Next Tuesday , Mid Coast Communities is facilitating a Coffs Harbour Youth Futures Forum. The event is aimed at gathering feedback from local youth about their thoughts and concerns and will be at the Boambee East Community Centre from 9.30am to 2.30pm. If you are at school, you will need to let your teacher know if you plan to go.

On Wednesday, April 5, Youth Homelessness Matters Day events and activities will be held around the Coffs Harbour central business district and at Woolgoolga and Orara High schools and in the evening an event for over 18 year olds will be held at Coffs Hotel.

Thursday, April 6 the fun happens at the Jetty Theatre from 5pm to 10pm for free screenings of 'Zach's Ceremony' and 'Emo the Musical'. This event is supported by STARTTS Youth Community Development and there will free entertainment and food before and between the films.

On Friday April 7 a 3 on 3 Basketball Competition and Activities Night for under 18 year olds will be held at Key Employment from 3.30pm till 9pm. You need to let them know if you will be going.

For more info about local Youth Week activities, head to Mid Coast Communities' Groundworks Youth Centre Facebook page.

