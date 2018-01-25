Get into the swim on Saturday

WHAT what you in a situation where a person needs CPR? Assist? Stand by helpless? If you don't know how to perform this life-saving skill now is the chance to learn.

On Saturday, January 27, Lane 4 Aquatics Woolgoolga Swimming Pool is holding a free CPR and Family Fun Water Safety Day.

From 10am to 10.30am take part in a free CPR session with Andrew Nelson, pool staff member and instructor with Royal Lifesaving. From 11am to 2pm have fun on the inflatable obstacle course and remember to bring a gold coin donation as the team will fire up the barbecue for a sausage sizzle.

"We are so happy to be able to host this free CPR session,” said Richard Leslie manager Lane 4 Aquatics.

"While not a certificate course, it's a good introduction to the basics of CPR. It was Andrew's idea, and with the news of several local drownings and incidents of people getting into difficulty in the water, we hope to see a lot of people come along and take the opportunity to learn this life saving skill, as well as have a fun day with family and friends.”

Woolgoolga Swimming Pool in Beach St is open Saturdays 9am-6pm, Sundays 10am-6pm and Mon-Fri 6am-6pm.