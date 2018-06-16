Get into the great outdoors at the Expo

OUTDOOR FUN: The 15 annual Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan & Camping Show is on today and tomorrow at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

OUTDOOR FUN: The 15 annual Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan & Camping Show is on today and tomorrow at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club. Claudia Jambor

SOME come to buy, others come to dream, but not matter which category you fall into, the Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan & Camping Show is always a fantastic day out.

The show is on today and tomorrow at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club with thousands expected to come to see the millions of dollars worth of equipment on display.

The show will have more than 80 caravans show, plus camper trailers, motorhomes, kayaks, lawnmowers, 4WD accessories, holidays, and new 4WDs.

Thereis also a raft of entertainment on offer in the new Australiana Village Display.

There'll be bush poetry, blacksmithing displays, Barru Working Kelpies and Graham Bell's Historic Coffs Movies Theatrette as well as a model railroad display upstairs in the auditorium.

The show runs between 9.30am and 4pm today and tomorrow with free shuttle buses running from the Coffs Education Campus to the Racecourse. Entry to the Show is $12 for Adults, $10 Concession and $6 for Students.