Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTDOOR FUN: The 15 annual Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan & Camping Show is on today and tomorrow at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.
OUTDOOR FUN: The 15 annual Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan & Camping Show is on today and tomorrow at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club. Claudia Jambor
News

Get into the great outdoors at the Expo

Melissa Martin
by
16th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

SOME come to buy, others come to dream, but not matter which category you fall into, the Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan & Camping Show is always a fantastic day out.

The show is on today and tomorrow at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club with thousands expected to come to see the millions of dollars worth of equipment on display.

The show will have more than 80 caravans show, plus camper trailers, motorhomes, kayaks, lawnmowers, 4WD accessories, holidays, and new 4WDs.

Thereis also a raft of entertainment on offer in the new Australiana Village Display.

There'll be bush poetry, blacksmithing displays, Barru Working Kelpies and Graham Bell's Historic Coffs Movies Theatrette as well as a model railroad display upstairs in the auditorium.

The show runs between 9.30am and 4pm today and tomorrow with free shuttle buses running from the Coffs Education Campus to the Racecourse. Entry to the Show is $12 for Adults, $10 Concession and $6 for Students.

camper trailer; motorhome camping caravan & camping show; caravan coffs coast 4wd coffs harbour racing club
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    SEARCH: Brumby whisperer missing

    premium_icon SEARCH: Brumby whisperer missing

    News Emergency services are looking for a man who had a good relationship with the Brooms Head brumby

    William Tyrrell’s nan: 'I know what's happened'

    premium_icon William Tyrrell’s nan: 'I know what's happened'

    Crime "You're wasting your time - he's dead."

    Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    premium_icon Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    Health Cases of the flu have jumped by 256 per cent

    REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    News Landmark study compares suburb property value growth over 25 years

    Local Partners