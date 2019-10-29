Get inked at Coffs’ biggest new event

The Coffs Harbour Skate, Ink & Rhyme Festival will take place this weekend.

SOME of the nation's leading tattoo artists are making their way to Coffs Harbour for a new and rather unique event, the Coffs Harbour Skate, Ink & Rhyme Festival.

It's the first festival of its kind to take place on the Coffs Coast, with the launch of the inaugural event last year garnering some attention.

Organiser Rhianon Taylor said she was inspired after travelling to various events around the country for the Australian Tattoo Expo.

"I love the whole culture behind tattoos," Rhianon said.

"I felt like I just needed to run something like the Tattoo Expo here in Coffs.

"Last year's event was definitely a success and I think Coffs is always wanting new events, we'd love the community to get behind this."

This year is set to be bigger, and will feature the Miss Mid North Coast model search, tattoo competitions, food vendors, live music and more.

Visitors can also get their own tattoos on the day, enjoy performing acts and score great giveaways.

The festival has been made possible through funding received from Coffs Harbour City Council.

The event is suitable for the whole family and will take place at the Coffs Harbour Showground this Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for under 18's and children under 12 free.

Find out more on the Coffs Harbour Skate, Ink & Rhyme Festival Facebook page.