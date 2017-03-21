Get in under the big top

Gene West and his nephew Cassius West practice their acrobatic routine as Stardust Circus sets up at the showgrounds.Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

YOU'D be a clown to miss the Stardust Circus because of a bit of rain. It's dry and comfortable and highly entertaining under the big top.

"The weather hasn't affected any performances, in fact we are pleased to announce we have extended our run,” said Adam St James, ringmaster at Stardust Circus.

"It's been almost 10 years since we've been in Coffs Harbour and the crowds have been so phenomenal that we have added more shows and will be here until Sunday, April 2.

"Don't be put off by the rain, we have invested money to ensure our big top is always nice and comfortable in all weather and that our patrons are looked after.”

As advertised, there are performances on Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 6pm and Sunday. Shows have been added to March 30 and 31 (at 7pm), Saturday April 1 (2pm and 6pm) with your final chance to catch the circus before they leave town, 11am Sunday, April 2.

Tickets online at stardustcircus.com.au