Get in the surf zone

MAKE sure your board is waxed and ready for the first competition of the year.

Woolgoolga Boardriders' first competition will be held tomorrow, March 5, for seniors at Emerald Beach with an expected gathering of 70 competitors.

The swell is predicted to be one to two metres with good conditions and little wind.

The club has a new format with six senior competitions throughout the year and four for juniors.

Competition starts at 7am tomorrow with 14s, 16s, 18s, opens, over 35s, over 40s and women's categories set to get in the surf.

The first junior competition will be held on Sunday, April 9.

Boardriders have recently picked up another major sponsor for the year with Outdoor World resulting in eight new surfboards for prizes.

If you haven't signed up already, it's not too late.

Come down early to the competition and sign up at the beach.

Membership is $45 for juniors, $60 for adults and $130 for a family and includes a club t-shirt and entry into all comps for the year.