21°
News

Get in quick to pick up one last classic fishing reel

Keagan Elder
| 3rd Aug 2017 12:15 PM
GOING FAST: Fishing Tackle Australia floor manager Daran Ryan said Alvey products were flying off the shelves after the company announced it would be closing.
GOING FAST: Fishing Tackle Australia floor manager Daran Ryan said Alvey products were flying off the shelves after the company announced it would be closing. Trevor Veale

THE shelves which once held plenty of iconic Australian-made Alvey reels are almost barren at Fishing Tackle Australia.

Since the true blue brand announced it would be closing down last month, the store has been inundated by calls from anglers hoping to hook one last classic piece of tackle.

FTA floor manager Daran Ryan said the store was selling "heaps” of reels at the moment as he juggled calls from hopeful customers.

"In the last two days we've sold a heap,” he said.

One of the successes of the brand was its side-cast style reels, which were user friendly and lasted a lifetime.

With few moving parts, the classic Alvey was at home reeling in fish from the beach, rocks or from the boat.

"They haven't changed much over the years,” Daran said.

Daran said they could be dropped in the sand and washed off in the surf and work as good as new.

While the design of the reel had not changed much over the 97 years the company has been about, Daran said fishing had "changed a lot”.

He said anglers had switched to using more finesse-styled rods and reels as lure fishing became more popular.

He said lighter rods and reels made of graphite were now the norm.

Alvey reels are flying off the shelves at Fishing Tackle Australia.
Alvey reels are flying off the shelves at Fishing Tackle Australia. Trevor Veale

But Daran said Alveys could still hold their own and were very popular in Queensland.

"They've got so much history on Fraser Island,” he said.

In 2015 a fisherman landed a huge 190cm spanish mackerel on Fraser Island which weighed 119 pounds.

Daran said you could draw a line in the sand from Ballina up, where you would see anglers use Alveys on a common basis.

"The further south you go, you see more eggbeater reels and braided line,” he said.

Alvey managing director Bruce Alvey and his brother, director Glenn Alvey told the Queensland Times it was a tough decision to close but current sales didn't justify keeping the business open.

The Carole Park factory is still making reels.

Bruce told the ABC the closing date had been pushed back from August 21 to mid-September to ensure the last orders were met.

If you are hoping to buy an Alvey from FTA, phone or email the store. It has ordered more stock but is unsure of what it will be able to receive.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  alvey reels coffs coast fishing coffs harbour fishing fishing tackle australia

