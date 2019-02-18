Menu
HAPPY DAYS: The bcu Coffs Tri is an event for everyone.
Sport

Get in now before you miss out

18th Feb 2019 12:23 PM
TRIATHLON: Time is running out to enter the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri and organiser Village Sports is urging anyone keen to take part to get their entries in to avoid missing out.

The weekend of events is suitable for ages six and over with lots of fun activities including face painting, team races, random prize draws, goodie bags and finisher gifts for all competitors.

"We will close off entries next Tuesday, February 26, in order to get the goodie bags and rego envelopes packed in time for the event,” race director Noel Phillips said.

"There are no entries taken on race day so if you are planning on competing, please don't leave it too late.”

The event has something for everybody with kids races on the Saturday afternoon for six to 13-year-olds, followed by the enticer event for ages thirteen and over which is a perfect introduction to the sport.

The headline event, the standard distance triathlon, will be hosted on Sunday and is open for individuals and teams.

Competitors can earn points to qualify for the World Championships being held in Switzerland in September.

The event also doubles as the State Championships to determine the top triathletes in NSW.

"We have received entries from all over Australia, from first-timers through to professional athletes vying for the prizemoney on offer to the first three male and female athletes across the line.”

The event is also part of the North Coast Interclub Competition.

The competition, run by Triathlon NSW, pits triathlon clubs against each other for points over a series of races.

The bcu Coffs Tri is the fifth and penultimate race of the series, with Coffs Tri Club currently sitting in third position.

All competitors taking part in the bcu Coffs Tri will also be helping their local community, with all funds raised being distributed to volunteer groups who help ensure the event runs smoothly.

For further information or to enter the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri, visit villagesports.com.au

