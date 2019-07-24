Get in for the early bird prices

GET EXCITED: The Coffs Harbour Running Festival is just six weeks away.

RUNNING: Organisers of September’s Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival encourage all those planning on taking part to register by the end of July to take advantage of the early bird prices and to go in the draw for a pair of new running shoes.

“We are very lucky to have an event of this calibre on our doorstep where participants only pay a fraction of the cost of a similar event in a metro area and by entering early they will save even more,” event director Sinclair Black said.

Now in its ninth year, the Bendigo Bank Running Festival on Sunday, September 8 offers four different distances all held on the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

Choose from the two-lap Beachside Radiology Half Marathon; the Mike Blewitt Ford 10km Fun Run; the Southern Cross University 5km fun run/walk; or the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk through the Botanic Gardens. All ages and abilities are catered for, and new faces are always welcomed.

Everyone who enters by July 31 will go into the draw for a $100 gift voucher to spend on Brooks Running shoes.

The Running Festival also allows for people to enter more than one event.

“We see many parents taking part in the 21km and 10km events and then trying to keep up with their kids in the 5km or 3km events,” Black said.

“The days are starting to get longer which means it’s getting easier to rise early and train before work or school. And with six weeks until race day, there is still plenty of time to select an event and kick start your training program.”

All participants in the Running Festival go in the draw for random prizes and also help raise funds for local children’s charities.

Visit villagesports.com.au to enter at early bird prices.