Get in early for last bargains.

EARLY SETTLER: More than a fire sale is happening at this local business.

THE fire may be extinguished but it looks like any hope for shoppers visiting a new or refurbished Early Settler store in Coffs Harbour any time soon has gone up in flames.

Early Settler Coffs Harbour was one of several HomeBase retailers affected when fire broke out inside a storeroom at adjoining Battery World on September 27 last year.

The blaze directly impacted three businesses and a row of stores were affected by smoke and water damage.

Although the fire did not directly damage Early Settler, the shared roof in the retail complex caused the showroom to be deemed unfit for trade and Early Settler moved into the industrial neighbourhood at 21 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour.

From day one this operated more as a "pop up” store with a selection of the range on the floor and the rest available by order through the catalogue.

The interior warehouse conditions always looking like a temporary space, led shoppers to believe the store would either reopen at the original HomeBase premises as retailers Adairs and Freedom have since done or find a new location.

The big, red end-of-lease and all-floor-stock-must-go signs plastered throughout the Lawson Crescent building and an email sent to Early Settler shopping club members today tell a different story.

In the email, shoppers are being urged to take advantage of the end-of-lease sale and, 'bring a trailer, grab a bargain while stocks last” offering 60 per cent off (based on recommended retails prices) on selected living, dining and homewares on floor stock only.

A call to the store confirmed the lease expires on April 9 and the Lawson Crescent store is closing. All other inquires where directed to head office who are yet to comment. Even though no one is saying it out loud, the Early Settler email tells it all: "In the future, closest stores to Coffs Harbour are Port Macquarie and Tamworth.”