Get in before the early bird-special is over

AND THEY'RE OFF: Sign up before the end of December to secure cheaper entry to next year's BCU Coffs Triathlon. Darrell Nash

TRIATHLON: Early-bird prices for next year's BCU Coffs Tri are ending soon and event organisers are urging potential competitors to take advantage of the reduced prices, which could save you up to $40.

The special savings on entry fees end December 31.

"Whether you're an elite athlete or just starting out, the BCU Coffs Tri has something for everyone,” race director Noel Phillips said.

"Participating in a team is a great way of doing your first triathlon with friends, work colleagues or family members.

"The event is a great fitness goal to work towards over the festive season, too.”

The seventh annual BCU Coffs Tri is being held March 2-3, 2019.

The multisport weekend will include events for children aged six and older, as well as an 'enticer' triathlon for those new to the sport.

The feature event, the standard distance triathlon, will consist of a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

The BCU Coffs Tri is a World Championship-qualifying event as well as the NSW state championships.

It is expected to attract professional and age group athletes from all over Australia.

The course is perfectly suited to those doing their first triathlon, with a protected ocean swim at the Jetty Beach, closed roads for the cycle leg and a flat run around the picturesque harbour foreshores.

Spectators line the iconic wooden jetty and cheer competitors in each discipline as they swim below and cycle or run by.

If you are looking for assistance with training in the lead-up to the event, there are plenty of group options around town, including adult swim squads at Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Park Beach pools.

There are also run squads for all abilities on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at Fitzroy Oval.