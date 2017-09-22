Get curried away at festival

DANCE MOVES: Catch the Bhangra dance teams on the Costa main stage.

ARE you ready for a fun filled family day that's all about culture and delicious food?

Don't miss the 12th annual Woolgoolga CurryFest on today from 9am to 5pm, there's traditional Indian dancing, a chance to win a tandem skydive and cooking workshops to enjoy.

With over 100 stalls you'll have the chance to taste curries from around the world, discover exotic spices and multicultural cuisine.

Held at the Woolgoolga Beach reserve, there will be a cooking demonstration zone with chefs showing off their skills including Nidhi Mahajan from Masterchef.

Last year, a record number of people visited the event with estimates between 15,000 and 17,000 and this year, they are expecting to top the figures.

"There's been a big increase in interstate visitors to the event,” said Curryfest event manager Carl Mower.

"Many local shops and vendors benefit on the festival day itself but others benefit more in the days before and after the festival when visitors are in town looking for places to stay, shop and eat.

Woolgoolga Rotary volunteers will be working the gate and a stall and the Woolgoolga Rural Fire Service team will be on site with their trucks, giving out information to prepare for fires.

Head on down, learn something new, try traditional foods, watch dancers battle it out on stage or just enjoy the atmosphere of the day.

There will also be a dedicated kids zone with rides, activities and entertainment.

Entry is $5 for adults and free for children.

What's on at the Costa main stage

9am - Om Tara,

9.30am - Bhangra dance team NSW 2, Gidha dance team QLD 1,

10am - Official opening with perfomance by Jalay Jalay,

10.30am - Bhangra dance teams NSW 1 vs QLD 1,

11am - Dholi drummers with DJ,

11.30am - Gidha dance team QLD 1,

11.45am - Sukhjit Khalsa,

12.35pm - Coffs skydiving demo, Hits 105.5 Coffs Coast prize winner tandem skydive,

1.15pm - Babas band

2pm - Bhangra dance teams NSW 1 vs QLD 2,

2.15pm - Gidha dance teams QLD 1 vs QLD 2,

2.30pm - Bhangra dance teams SW 2 vs QLD 1,

2.50pm - Bhangra and Gidha dance competition presentations,

3.15pm - McKenzies (band),

4.15pm - Babas band and Dholi drummers.

Cooking zone demonstrations

10.30am - Kate Lock from Currytraders,

11am - Nidhi Mahajan from Masterchef,

11.30am - Jamie Donaldson from Tahruah Thai and Vietnamese,

12pm - Christine Manfield, restaurateur and spice queen,

12.30pm - Nidhi Mahajan from Masterchef,

1.30pm - Christine Manfield, restaurateur and spice queen,

2pm - Nidhi Mahajan from Masterchef,

2.30pm - Joe Fallon from Rustic Mezedes,

3pm - John Arkan from Curried Away.

For more information, visit curryfest.com.au