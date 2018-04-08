Menu
RUSTIC: Ideally country kitchens feature hand-finished cabinetry and a timber kitchen island.
Lifestyle

Get back to the country to style your home for winter

by TRACEY HORDERN
8th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

Country style homes really come into their own as we head into the cooler months of the year.

Think of roaring fires, a warm and welcoming kitchen, soft rugs and warm, earthy colours and you've pictured yourself the classic charm of country living. The hallmark of a classic country home is one that emphasises raw materials such as timber, bricks or stone, plus cosy fabrics such as fur, leather, wool and linen.

The kitchen is always the true heart of any country home. Ideally the kitchen would feature hand-finished cabinetry in either a colonial or shaker style and a timber kitchen island.

A large central kitchen table is also typical, creating the perfect gathering space for family and friends that often doubles up as a warm and welcoming workspace for children.

If you're lucky enough to have an open fire or a wood-burning heater, that will automatically create a focus in the home. Other iconic country style pieces would include any exposed wooden bench spaces, hand-turned timber dining chairs, plus an overstuffed and sublimely comfortable sofa or armchairs.

For the country home's bathroom, nothing beats the humble claw bath for charm.

For soft furnishings, it's heavy curtains, piles of feather-filled cushions and natural fibre bed linen. Rugs scattered on timber floors are a natural choice to create country chic.

For small decorative pieces, it's vintage all the way, with classic old spice jars, timber framed clocks and paintings, rustic knick-knacks and thick woollen throws to create a cosy ambiance.

And finally, a country home brings the outdoors inside with lashings of fresh flowers and greenery to add to the natural earthiness of a cosy country home.

