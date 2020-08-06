German newlyweds missing in outback

The couple had eloped in Kalgoorlie just weeks earlier, and friends are desperate to hear from them. Picture: Facebook

A desperate manhunt is on to find a German couple who are missing in the Australian outback, just weeks after eloping to Western Australia.

Nathalie Eich, 26, and Benjamin Kress, 29, were married in Kalgoorlie on July 8, and were last seen at 80 Mile Beach on July 21.

They had told family members they were going to travel the Gibb River Rd in their silver 2002 Nissan Patrol, with Victorian number plates 1MF9YK.

Mid week Elopement ✨ Today could not have been any more gorgeous for this Young German Couple Tying the Knot in Australia 🇦🇺 👌🏼👏🏻 Posted by Kalgoorlie Weddings & Event Hire on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Family and friends have not heard from the newlyweds in more than two weeks, which is out of character for them.

Don Dungey, a friend of the couple, said the pair were due to return to Perth very soon before heading home to Germany.

"Everyone is so, so worried," he wrote on Instagram.

"Can everyone please share the photo. I'm so worried and concerned about my dear friends. Cheers everyone and please, please keep an eye out."

The Gibb River Rd is a 660km track through the Kimberley region, and is recommended for experienced four-wheel drivers only.

Many travellers have pointed out the area has spotty reception and it is possible the couple became bogged during their travels.

Anyone who sees the couple is urged to call police on 131 444.

Originally published as German newlyweds missing in WA outback