German family robbed at caravan park

POLICE are searching for two men who broke into a camper van while a German couple and their child slept at Nambucca Heads overnight.

At around 11.45pm last night, a 33-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and their infant child were asleep in their vehicle in a caravan park.

Because of the warm weather they had left the boot of the camper van open.

They woke to a noise and realised their phones and wallets were missing.

The man then searched the area and saw two males nearby entering the toilet block.

The man challenged them when he saw they had possession of his wife's wallet.

After a physical altercation the two offenders fled the area throwing the wallet at the man, who had grabbed a jumper from them.

They came back a short time later and demanded the jumper be returned, threatening the man with a knife.

The man returned the jumper and the offenders fled. One left on a small BMX bike, the second on foot carrying fishing rods.

Police from the Mid North Coast Police District were called and established a crime scene seizing several items for forensic examination.

The 33-year-old man suffered only minor abrasions as a result of the scuffle.

The first offender is described to police as being of Caucasian appearance, with brown hair and missing teeth.

The second offender is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance with a solid build and dreadlocks.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police immediately.