German classical music stars are Coffs Coast bound

SWEET SOUNDS: The internationally acclaimed ensemble Kammerphilharmonie Koln will perform in Coffs Harbour. Contributed

ONE of Germany's most acclaimed chamber music ensembles will perform in Coffs Harbour on February 12.

Kammerphilharmonie Koln - also known as the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne - will visit St John's Anglican Church for a recital of some of the best loved classical music.

Spokesperson Jens Kehling said the performance will be very special.

"We are very happy to propose you a diverse program,” he said.

"Ranging from Antonio Vivaldi and his tremendously famous Four Seasons, to Johann Sebastian Bach, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Niccolo Paganini.

"To inspire people across the world to enjoy classical music - that's what we view as our maxim.”

Apart from their native country the ensemble gives over 300 international recitals each year.

Ticket pre-sales are available from the parish office at 2 McLean Street, open weekdays from 9am.

On concert night any remaining tickets will be available at the door from 7pm.