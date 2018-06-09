Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women were allegedly bound with cable ties and electrical cord this morning during a violent burglary in Kingston.
Two women were allegedly bound with cable ties and electrical cord this morning during a violent burglary in Kingston.
News

Backpacker missing from Byron ‘suspicious’: Police

by Amanda Robbemond
9th Jun 2018 1:45 PM

A GERMAN backpacker is still missing more than one week after she was last seen at Byron Bay.

Jacqueline Kupke, 20, was last seen on June 1 outside of an English language school at Carlyle Street.

When she failed to show up for her job as a cleaner on June 4, she was reported missing.

"At this stage we're following up a number of leads as a result of information gained from our public appeal," Detective Inspector Bobbie Cullen said.

It is understood police were concerned she had disappeared in suspicious circumstances as she had left her personal belongs at her accommodation at the school.

Det Inp Cullen said they were still continuing to investigate every aspect and at this point in time they believed her to still be alive.

"We're hoping she's alive, yes," she said.

"We're following up a number of leads and obviously can't give too much out until we confirm that information is true and correct."

Police remain concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information can contact the Tweed Police Station and Police Link on 131 444.

backpacker editors picks germany missing nsw police

Top Stories

    BOM outlook: Concerning dry trend for Winter predicted

    premium_icon BOM outlook: Concerning dry trend for Winter predicted

    Weather What temperatures can we expect for winter 2018? And will be it wet or dry?

    A garden makeover blooming good cause

    A garden makeover blooming good cause

    Community A SILENT bid could get you a backyard worth shouting about.

    Kart Masters ready to roar

    Kart Masters ready to roar

    Sport The Coffs Harbour Kart Club is hosting a major national tournament

    Caravans, 4WDs and randy poets

    Caravans, 4WDs and randy poets

    Whats On The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan & Camping Show is coming up

    Local Partners