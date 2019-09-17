Georgie's a weapon with the willow and gunning for the top

WIELDING THE WILLOW: Georgie Martin is making her mark in cricket.

WIELDING THE WILLOW: Georgie Martin is making her mark in cricket. Sam Flanagan

EIGHT years ago Georgie Martin stepped onto the cricket field because she was needed, now she does because the game needs her.

One of the leading cricket talents in the region, Georgie has been selected in the All Schools NSW under-16 indoor cricket team.

Georgie learnt her craft playing the outdoor game and has blossomed into an extremely promising player.

"I filled in for my cousin one year and I loved it, so I've played ever since," Georgie said.

The 15-year-old is a middle order batsman who isn't afraid to get stuck into the bowling attack, with dad Michael describing Georgie's batting style as 'aggressive'.

Georgie was once more of an all-rounder, but since a growth spurt 18 months ago decided to focus more on her skills with the willow.

She said the cover drive is her favourite shot and admitted to enjoying the odd sledge while she was on the field.

The John Paul College student made her debut last summer in the men's North Coast Premier League and managed to second topscore for her side, the Coutts-Coffs Colts.

This summer Georgie is stepping up a notch to play in the Sydney women's first grade competition with the Sydney Tigers.

The Tigers are also the club of Australian star Alyssa Healy and Sydney Sixers weapon Jodie Hicks.

A familiar face for Georgie is also the skipper of the club, with North Coast Cricket Academy coach Kate Jackson to have the little 'c' beside her name.

Georgie credited Jackson for helping her batting flourish over the last couple of years.

She said female cricket has come a long way recently, but is hoping for even more local girls to join up because it's such an inclusive sport.

Georgie is sponsored by Gray-Nicolls and is thankful for their support of her career.