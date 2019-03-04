Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Georgia Morris, 7, and sister Abbey, 5, at the Diabuddies Day held at Gold Coast on March 03, 2019. Photography: Patrick Hamilton
Georgia Morris, 7, and sister Abbey, 5, at the Diabuddies Day held at Gold Coast on March 03, 2019. Photography: Patrick Hamilton
Health

The unusual symptoms leading to 7yo’s shock diagnosis

by Amanda Robbemond
4th Mar 2019 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR months ago seven-year-old Georgia Morris had lost weight, was constantly hungry, thirsty and cranky.

It was such a turnaround from the normally happy, healthy girl she was that mother Ashley Morris took her to the doctor.

Luckily she did.

Little Georgia was in the early stages of diabetic ketoacidosis and could have fallen into a diabetic coma.

"That meant a trip to the Gold Coast University Hospital," Ms Morris said.

"It turned out to be type one diabetes."

The Morris sisters enjoying their day out. Photography: Patrick Hamilton
The Morris sisters enjoying their day out. Photography: Patrick Hamilton

Type one diabetes is an auto-immune condition that attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, according to Diabetes Queensland, and can't be prevented.

It means Georgia will have to test her glucose levels for life.

Ms Morris said she needs to take insulin at breakfast, lunch and dinner and uses about 10-12 units a day on a glucose monitor.

The girls all dressed up as part of Diabuddies Day. Photography: Patrick Hamilton
The girls all dressed up as part of Diabuddies Day. Photography: Patrick Hamilton

But the diagnosis has meant Georgia is back to herself and Ms Morris says her old symptoms have disappeared.

On Saturday, Georgia, along with her mother, father John and two sisters Abbey, 5 and Scarlett, 2, visited Diabetes Queensland's first Diabuddies Day.

Dressed as Harley Quinn for the superhero themed event, Ms Morris said the day was great and they had received lots of useful advice from other families and Georgia had made some new friends.

The educational family day out was held at Nerang's Terrin Training.

More Stories

childhood health diabetes parenting

Top Stories

    Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    premium_icon Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    News Mayor welcomes improvements on behalf of Woolgoolga locals

    • 4th Mar 2019 3:30 PM
    Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    News Here's a list of key job growing industries in the Page electorate

    'Closing the Gap' in early childhood on a world stage

    premium_icon 'Closing the Gap' in early childhood on a world stage

    News Coffs Harbour educator to share the Australian indigenous story

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Facing their day in court

    premium_icon Facing their day in court

    News Fifteen people will today appear in court on drink and drug driving.